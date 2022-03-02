Ukrainians protest over Russian accounts outside Facebook and Google in Dublin

Ukrainian protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Facebook and Google in Dublin this morning, over what they said are Russian state-backed accounts spreading misinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.

An open letter was delivered by the demonstrators, urging the tech giants to tackle and remove Kremlin-backed accounts.

One protester originally from Ukraine, who told Newstalk her name is Lana, said it is crucial that people get a true picture of what is happening.

“They have information bubbles in Russia, and it’s really bad. It’s dangerous for people’s minds, for people’s lives. So we are asking the companies to block Russian accounts, to [not] let sponsored advertisements promote wrong information,” she said.

It comes as Facebook owner Meta has announced further measures against Russian state-controlled media, saying it is blocking and demoting content from these Facebook pages and Instagram accounts.

"Given the exceptional nature of the current situation we are blocking access to Russian state-controlled media in Ukraine and across the EU," Nick Clegg, Meta President of Global Affairs, said on Tuesday.

"Globally, we are demoting content from Facebook pages and Instagram accounts from Russian state-controlled media outlets, and we are making them harder to find across our platforms. We will continue to work closely with Governments on this issue."

Peace vigil

It comes as a peace vigil will take place later today at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin over the conflict.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland said the vigil at 6.30pm aims to show solidarity with Ukrainians.

“People are feeling very numb, they’re feeling helpless, and they’re very sickened and concerned by what’s going on, so [the vigil is] to provide this sort of space and opportunity for people to come together and just sit and reflect, or console each other.”

The Archbishop of Dublin has urged people to dedicate a special prayer for peace in Ukraine this Ash Wednesday.

“Pope Francis has asked everyone to make Ash Wednesday, today, a day of fasting for peace. I’m encouraging all believers... to dedicate themselves in a very intense way to prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine, a lasting peace and a just peace,” said Archbishop Dermot Farrell.