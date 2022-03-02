Training courses launched for nightlife sector aiming to prevent violence against women

Muireann Duffy

A new training initiative for workers in the nightlife sector has been launched, aimed at safeguarding vulnerable people and preventing violence against women.

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin has called for workers and nighttime economy businesses to take part, with courses beginning from next week following a successful trial in December.

The courses will enable workers to identify issues around safeguarding, vulnerability management and violence against women. A series of policy templates on incident and vulnerability management will also be made available for businesses to use.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The initiative has been developed in partnership with the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), Restaurant Association of Ireland, Give Us the Night, the County and City Management Association, the Department of Justice and Gardaí.

"The need to provide a safe environment for all those who work and socialise in our towns and cities is so important and with that in mind, my Department is funding a series of vulnerability training courses for the nighttime Economy sector," Ms Martin said.

"I want to encourage all businesses, such as pubs, nightclubs, restaurants and all those engaged in the nighttime economy to sign up and take part in this vulnerability training initiative," she added.

"The safety of women and all customers engaging in the nighttime economy needs to be prioritised.

"People should feel safe when they are out socialising at night without the fear of violence or harassment and that’s why it is important that staff are trained, so they can provide assistance for anyone who finds themselves in a difficult or intimidating situation."

Nighttime economy workers and businesses can register for the training courses here.