Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 12:20

No immediate plans to ask Irish public to host Ukraine refugees, says Minister

Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Ireland will not be in Direct Provision because of temporary protection measures
No immediate plans to ask Irish public to host Ukraine refugees, says Minister

Vivienne Clarke

The Government does not have immediate plans to call on Irish families to host Ukrainian refugees, according to the Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman.

Mr O'Gorman said his department was working closely with other Government departments, looking at a range of options.

“It is early days yet, it is not yet known how many Ukrainian citizens will come here,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Ireland will not be in Direct Provision because of temporary protection measures which have been invoked, he said.

Hotels will be used initially, for the short term, but medium and long term options will be decided when it is known what numbers of refugees Ireland will receive as part of a European Union response.

There will not be a request for Irish families to host Ukrainian refugees at this point, Mr O'Gorman said, but the option would be kept open.

“This is a fluid situation. We will provide support for Ukrainian refugees.”

Asked if he agreed with the Tánaiste’s description of Vladimir Putin as akin to Hitler, Mr O’Gorman said that there was no doubting the fact that Putin’s actions had broken all standards of international criminal law. He was involved in war crimes.

Irrespective of comparisons, there was no doubt what kind of man Putin was, he said.

More in this section

Training courses launched for nightlife sector aiming to prevent violence against women Training courses launched for nightlife sector aiming to prevent violence against women
Foreign body contamination 'frequent' among 3,400 complaints to Food Safety Authority Foreign body contamination 'frequent' among 3,400 complaints to Food Safety Authority
Concern as ten ambulances left queueing at Letterkenny hospital due to overcrowding Concern as ten ambulances left queueing at Letterkenny hospital due to overcrowding
TDs condemn ‘exceptionally confusing’ governance of Kerry mental health services

TDs condemn ‘exceptionally confusing’ governance of Kerry mental health services

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more