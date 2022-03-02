Foreign body contamination 'frequent' among 3,400 complaints to Food Safety Authority

Muireann Duffy

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) received 3,414 complaints from consumers last year via their advice line, showing a 23 per cent increase compared to 2020, with foreign body food contamination highlighted as a "frequent" complaint.

Just over one third of complaints related to unfit food, while just under a quarter were about poor hygiene standards.

The FSAI noted the 2021 figures are more in-line with pre-pandemic years, with 2020's results impacted by the closure of many food businesses.

For foreign body food contamination complaints, commonly reported items found in food last year included strands of hair, insects, stones, pieces of plastic, metal and glass.

Pieces of glass were found in porridge and sweet potatoes fries, a maggot was discovered in soup, and a metal screw was found in spareribs, according to complaints received by the FSAI.

There were also 622 complaints of suspected food poisoning, 162 on unregistered food businesses, 139 on incorrect information on food labelling and 97 on the non-display of allergen information.

All complaints received were followed-up by an investigation by food inspectors.