Woman (20s) dies in three-car collision in Cavan

A woman aged in her 20s has died in a three-car collision in Cavan this morning, while two other women have with hospitalised with injuries.

Gardaí were alerted to the fatal collision, which occurred at Derrygarra Lower, Butlersbridge, at approximately 5.20am on Wednesday morning.

The woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other women, one aged in her 30s and the other in her 50s, were taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.