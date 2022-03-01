Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 18:06

Uncertainty over Russian-chartered tanker in Belfast

The ship arrived before the invasion of Ukraine began.
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Uncertainty surrounds the fate of a Russian-chartered tanker which is currently docked at Belfast harbour.

The Eduard Toll is registered in the Bahamas, but is currently chartered by the Yamal Liquified Natural Gas project in Russia.

The UK government this week said it would ban all ships with a Russian connection following the invasion of Ukraine.

British transport secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter: “At London’s Foreign Office where we’ve just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total BAN of ALL ships with ANY Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports.

“Please RT to encourage all countries to do the same in support of the people of #Ukraine.”

The Eduard Toll is docked at Harland & Wolff’s shipyard (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Eduard Toll is currently docked at the Harland and Wolff shipyard.

The ship arrived before the invasion of Ukraine began and it is not clear what action could be taken.

A Harland and Wolff spokesperson said: “We are aware of a request issued by the Department for Transport instructing UK ports not to provide access to any ship which is owned or controlled by any person connected with Russia, flying the Russian flag or registered in Russia.

“Harland & Wolff has a long tradition of working with UK government and will continue to support the UK government’s position.”

