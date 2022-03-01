Dublin teen receives two and a half year sentence for violent bus robbery

Brion Hoban

A Dublin teenager who dragged another boy off a bus during a violent robbery has been detained for two and a half years.

The boy (16), who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacked the teenage victim both on and off the bus during an incident in which the victim was also threatened with being stabbed.

He pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbery on a bus at Navan Road, Dublin 7, on March 23rd, 2021. He has 62 previous convictions, including convictions for robbery, burglary, theft and assault.

Passing sentence on Tuesday, Judge Melanie Greally said it was fortunate that the victim has not sustained any lasting physical injuries, but that there have been psychological effects.

Judge Greally said the case was aggravated by the victim not only being assaulted, but being threatened with being stabbed and being dragged off a bus during the robbery.

The judge said the accused gets involved with other anti-social people his own age, takes drink and drugs and gets involved in violent behaviour and steals property.

She noted that where he is currently detained he is making good progress in relation to his education and developing skills for when he is released.

Judge Greally sentenced the boy to two and a half years' detention.

Bus incident

A local garda told Lisa Dempsey BL, prosecuting, the victim was on a bus when the accused and another male came up to the top floor. They first sat opposite the victim, then moved to be in front and behind him.

The garda said they both started asking the victim questions like where he was from, then one of them grabbed his phone and asked him to unlock it. The accused then punched the victim in the face.

The victim unlocked the phone and both males threatened him with a knife. An earphone was also stolen during the robbery after it fell out of the victim's ear.

The accused boy dragged the victim off the bus and hit him a number of times. A third male got off the bus, told the accused to stop hitting the victim and the three males ran away leaving the victim on the street.

The victim's face was swollen for days after the incident and had cuts on the inside of his cheek. The victim was a promising footballer at the time of the incident, but has been greatly affected by the offence.

The accused boy was on bail at the time of the incident for offences of assault and theft, the court heard.

The garda agreed with Pieter Le Vert BL, defending, that a knife was never actually produced during the incident.

Mr Le Vert said his client's parents both struggled with their own issues, leading to him being placed in five foster placements in quick succession. He said his client began abusing alcohol and drugs and getting in trouble.

Counsel said his client is attending counselling to deal with his addiction issues while detained. He noted that one of the people his client was with on the date in question has since died.