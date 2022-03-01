Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 16:22

An Post puts truck and drivers at disposal of Irish Red Cross to aid Ukraine appeal

The postal service is also making arrangements to provide any displaced Ukrainian citizens who come to Ireland with a current account to enable everyday banking
An Post puts truck and drivers at disposal of Irish Red Cross to aid Ukraine appeal

An Post has put a truck and drivers at the disposal of the Irish Red Cross in order to aid the organisation’s Ukraine appeal.

The postal service is also making arrangements to provide any displaced Ukrainian citizens who come to Ireland with an An Post Current Account to enable everyday banking, as well as access to its Address Point service which provides a personal address to people who are homeless or living in temporary accommodation.

It is also waiving fees normally payable on financial donations, encouraging the public to donate to Unicef and the Red Cross’s Ukraine crisis appeals at any post office, with the entirety of the donation going to the two organisations.

“An Post and the Communications Workers Union have... put a truck and drivers at the disposal of the Irish Red Cross, should they require such transport for goods to Ukraine or a neighbouring country in the future,” a statement said.

“For now, however, the focus is on encouraging cash donations which can used to buy specific emergency medical, food and personal supplies closer to where they are most needed.”

More in this section

Ireland likely to get more involved in EU defence policy - Varadkar Ireland likely to get more involved in EU defence policy - Varadkar
Laura Whitmore firm's accumulated profits surge to €2.2m in record year for presenter Laura Whitmore firm's accumulated profits surge to €2.2m in record year for presenter
New car sales continue to drop as supply problems persist New car sales continue to drop as supply problems persist
Unlicensed recycling operator ordered to remove 20,000 tonnes of waste

Unlicensed recycling operator ordered to remove 20,000 tonnes of waste

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more