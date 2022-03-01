An Post puts truck and drivers at disposal of Irish Red Cross to aid Ukraine appeal

An Post has put a truck and drivers at the disposal of the Irish Red Cross in order to aid the organisation’s Ukraine appeal.

The postal service is also making arrangements to provide any displaced Ukrainian citizens who come to Ireland with an An Post Current Account to enable everyday banking, as well as access to its Address Point service which provides a personal address to people who are homeless or living in temporary accommodation.

It is also waiving fees normally payable on financial donations, encouraging the public to donate to Unicef and the Red Cross’s Ukraine crisis appeals at any post office, with the entirety of the donation going to the two organisations.

“An Post and the Communications Workers Union have... put a truck and drivers at the disposal of the Irish Red Cross, should they require such transport for goods to Ukraine or a neighbouring country in the future,” a statement said.

“For now, however, the focus is on encouraging cash donations which can used to buy specific emergency medical, food and personal supplies closer to where they are most needed.”