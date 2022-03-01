Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 14:50

Ireland likely to get more involved in EU defence policy - Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Ireland tradition of military neutrality may be considered following Russia invasion of Ukraine.
Ireland likely to get more involved in EU defence policy - Varadkar

Thomson Reuters

Ireland is likely to reconsider its tradition of military neutrality in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and may get more involved in common European Union defence policy, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

"This does require us to think about our security policy," Mr Varadkar told RTÉ Radio. "I don't see us applying to join NATO, but I do see us getting more involved in European defence."

The Government will not make any "knee-jerk response" to the crisis, however, and will consider its options carefully and allow a thorough debate in a country where the policy of neutrality has long been very popular.

"We've always made the assumption in Ireland for the past 70 years, that our military neutrality would protect us and it has, and that if we were attacked that NATO countries like the US and the UK would come to our aid in any case, but we will have to ask ourselves, can we assume that," Mr Varadkar said.

He mentioned the EU's Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) pact, which aims to deepen defence ties, as one route to "deeper involvement in European defence."

He also said Ireland would need to reconsider a law that prevents it from getting involved in any military action without a UN mandate, considering Russia's Security Council veto.

Before the invasion, a Government-commissioned report found the State was at risk of being left without a credible military capability to protect the country if it did not increase defence spending significantly.

Russian military exercises off the southwest coast last month also triggered debate about Ireland's lack of investment in the Defence Forces.

Ireland will put no limit on the number of refugees it will welcome from Ukraine, Mr Varadkar said, predicting the number could be in the thousands or tens of thousands.

He called for an acceleration of EU enlargement, mentioning Albania and Macedonia, Serbia and Moldova. Accepting Ukraine as a candidate for membership would be "a real meaningful gesture of solidarity," he added.

More in this section

Donations to Unicef and Irish Red Cross mean ‘warm soup and a bed’ for Ukraine refugees Donations to Unicef and Irish Red Cross mean ‘warm soup and a bed’ for Ukraine refugees
New car sales continue to drop as supply problems persist New car sales continue to drop as supply problems persist
Father-of-eight handed over house for 'gruesome' Kean Mulready Woods murder Father-of-eight handed over house for 'gruesome' Kean Mulready Woods murder
Laura Whitmore firm's accumulated profits surge to €2.2m in record year for presenter

Laura Whitmore firm's accumulated profits surge to €2.2m in record year for presenter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more