Ukrainians aid war effort from Ireland with emergency services information

A Ukrainian team in Ireland are aiding their embattled country by developing interactive maps with real-time information for emergency services across Ukraine.

The team of five are constantly updating the maps with data on services such as blood centre locations, metro shelters and emergency trains to evacuate older people and children from the country.

Vladislav Zhdanko is one of the small team working in an international IT company with an office based in Dublin, who are monitoring services on an ongoing basis and updating the detailed maps region by region.

Mr Zhdanko (27) is originally from Zaporizhzhia and has been living in Navan, Co Meath for the last 13 years.

"My company, which can't be named, has been very good in accommodating us to provide this interactive assistance for people in Ukraine," he said.

"There are five of us originally from the Ukraine who are constantly monitoring the official Government websites and updating the maps accordingly region by region.

"At present, there is a huge need for blood in the country so we are inputting all blood donation centres on the map with contact information and directions.

"Information on metro stations providing shelter and emergency trains running to evacuate the elderly and children are also uploaded and changed as we get details.

"It's just one way that we can help our country. I still have my elderly grandparents, my aunt, my dad and a lot of friends over there.

"We are trying to persuade my grandparents, who are 73 and 70, to leave for a safer place but they don't think they will be able for the long journey.

"There have been three explosions near the airport in my city and my aunty, who I'm in contact with, said the sky was orange from all the bombing last night.

"Some of the shelters are hard to find in the dark because all the lights in the city are turned off and some are in terrible condition and not safe at all, so my relations are hoping to find somewhere else to go to."