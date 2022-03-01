Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 09:07

Lone Garda patrols described as 'worrying' following Cavan attack

The area where the garda was attacked was “a very quiet and peaceful spot” where there would have been very little traffic at that hour, he said.
Lone Garda patrols described as 'worrying' following Cavan attack

Vivienne Clarke

Cavan councillor John Paul Feeley has described as “worrying” the practice of a lone garda on patrol following the attack of a member of the force in the early hours of Monday morning while on patrol in Loughan, Blacklion, Co Cavan.

Councillor Feeley told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that it was not entirely unusual for a garda to be on patrol alone and that it happened more often than it should.

Blacklion was 40 miles from District Headquarters in Cavan from where back up was sent when the garda contacted colleagues seeking assistance. “It took time for back up to get to him.”

The area where the garda was attacked was “a very quiet and peaceful spot” where there would have been very little traffic at that hour, he said.

A “very comprehensive” garda investigation was now under way, added Mr Feeley who extended wishes for a speedy recovery to the garda who had been “distressed and shocked” at what had happened to him.

The garda was well known in the community, he said.

Mr Feeley called on anyone with CCTV to check it for any details which could bring the people who carried out “this savage attack” to justice.

More in this section

Ukrainian protesters in Dublin turn focus to Chinese Embassy Ukrainian protesters in Dublin turn focus to Chinese Embassy
Man jailed for high-speed garda chase in stolen car Man jailed for high-speed garda chase in stolen car
Ukraine may not be able to join EU immediately, says Taoiseach Ukraine may not be able to join EU immediately, says Taoiseach
Father-of-eight handed over house for 'gruesome' Kean Mulready Woods murder

Father-of-eight handed over house for 'gruesome' Kean Mulready Woods murder

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more