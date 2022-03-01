Lone Garda patrols described as 'worrying' following Cavan attack

Vivienne Clarke

Cavan councillor John Paul Feeley has described as “worrying” the practice of a lone garda on patrol following the attack of a member of the force in the early hours of Monday morning while on patrol in Loughan, Blacklion, Co Cavan.

Councillor Feeley told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that it was not entirely unusual for a garda to be on patrol alone and that it happened more often than it should.

Blacklion was 40 miles from District Headquarters in Cavan from where back up was sent when the garda contacted colleagues seeking assistance. “It took time for back up to get to him.”

The area where the garda was attacked was “a very quiet and peaceful spot” where there would have been very little traffic at that hour, he said.

A “very comprehensive” garda investigation was now under way, added Mr Feeley who extended wishes for a speedy recovery to the garda who had been “distressed and shocked” at what had happened to him.

The garda was well known in the community, he said.

Mr Feeley called on anyone with CCTV to check it for any details which could bring the people who carried out “this savage attack” to justice.