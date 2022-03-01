Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 09:18

Recent geopolitical events 'highlight need' for Ireland to be energy independent

The chairperson of the Climate Change Advisory Council, Marie Donnelly, has said that recent “geopolitical events” have highlighted the need for Ireland to become more independent with regard to energy production.
Recent geopolitical events 'highlight need' for Ireland to be energy independent

Vivienne Clarke

The chairperson of the Climate Change Advisory Council, Marie Donnelly, has said that recent “geopolitical events” have highlighted the need for Ireland to become more independent with regard to energy production.

Ms Donnelly told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that she was horrified at what was happening in Ukraine. There was no positive message from it except that when faced with a crisis “we’re able to take action".

Ireland needed to “stretch ourselves” and decide “what are we prepared to do.”

There was a need to act now and to make a move now on climate action changes in order to get benefit, she added.

Ms Donnelly said that 67 per cent of Ireland’s energy was imported and the vast majority of people will be paying higher prices because of geopolitical events.

There needed to be more moves to be independent in terms of energy – wind, hydro – which would also help climate action. “This is an act that would have multiple benefits.”

Recent storms had exposed real concerns with communications and energy utilities, she added.

More in this section

Ukraine may not be able to join EU immediately, says Taoiseach Ukraine may not be able to join EU immediately, says Taoiseach
Ukrainian protesters in Dublin turn focus to Chinese Embassy Ukrainian protesters in Dublin turn focus to Chinese Embassy
Man jailed for high-speed garda chase in stolen car Man jailed for high-speed garda chase in stolen car
Father-of-eight handed over house for 'gruesome' Kean Mulready Woods murder

Father-of-eight handed over house for 'gruesome' Kean Mulready Woods murder

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more