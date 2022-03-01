Gardaí check speeds of thousands of motorists for National Slow Down Day

Gardaí have checked the speeds of almost 25,000 vehicles this morning during the first two hours of National Slow Down Day, with 123 motorists caught speeding.

With the operation running for 24 hours until 7am tomorrow morning, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speeds of 24,922 vehicles between 7am and 9am on Tuesday.

Drivers were caught speeding in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Kerry, Sligo, Louth, Offaly and Meath.

The operation is supported by @RSAIreland and other stakeholders. It will run over 24 hours from 7am tomorrow until 7am on Wednesday 2nd, March

Among them, a motorist was caught driving 130 kilometres per hour on the M50 in Dublin, which has a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour.

A driver on the Skehard Road in Cork was also found driving 89 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone, while another clocked 113 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre zone on the N18 near Ballinacurra in Limerick.

Gardaí are appealing to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, reduce injuries on Irish roads and save lives.