Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 10:20

Gardaí check speeds of thousands of motorists for National Slow Down Day

The operation will run for 24 hours until 7am tomorrow morning
Gardaí check speeds of thousands of motorists for National Slow Down Day

Gardaí have checked the speeds of almost 25,000 vehicles this morning during the first two hours of National Slow Down Day, with 123 motorists caught speeding.

With the operation running for 24 hours until 7am tomorrow morning, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speeds of 24,922 vehicles between 7am and 9am on Tuesday.

Drivers were caught speeding in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Kerry, Sligo, Louth, Offaly and Meath.

Among them, a motorist was caught driving 130 kilometres per hour on the M50 in Dublin, which has a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour.

A driver on the Skehard Road in Cork was also found driving 89 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone, while another clocked 113 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre zone on the N18 near Ballinacurra in Limerick.

Gardaí are appealing to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, reduce injuries on Irish roads and save lives.

More in this section

Ukrainian protesters in Dublin turn focus to Chinese Embassy Ukrainian protesters in Dublin turn focus to Chinese Embassy
Man jailed for high-speed garda chase in stolen car Man jailed for high-speed garda chase in stolen car
Ukraine may not be able to join EU immediately, says Taoiseach Ukraine may not be able to join EU immediately, says Taoiseach
Father-of-eight handed over house for 'gruesome' Kean Mulready Woods murder

Father-of-eight handed over house for 'gruesome' Kean Mulready Woods murder

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more