Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 16:06

Tribunal into alleged Garda 'systems failure' due to finish module in coming days

The tribunal was deferred on Monday due to the unavailability of witnesses.
Tribunal into alleged Garda 'systems failure' due to finish module in coming days

Jessica Magee

The tribunal investigating alleged ‘systems failure’ within the Garda surrounding the murder of a young mother in Dublin in 2006 is due to finish its current module in the coming days.

The court is enquiring into claims by whistleblower and former Sergeant William (Liam) Hughes concerning the internal handling of events related to the shooting dead of Baiba Saulite (28).

Barristers for the Garda have rejected all of Sgt Hughes’ allegations, including his complaint that he was deliberately targeted, bullied and intimidated by senior members of the force following the murder.

On Tuesday, the tribunal will hear evidence from the former assistant chief medical officer for the Garda, Dr Richard Quigley.

The tribunal was deferred on Monday due to the unavailability of witnesses.

Dr Quigley is the final witness to appear before this module, and once his evidence is completed by mid-week, the tribunal will break until April or May.

The next module of the tribunal will examine claims by former Garda Sergeant Paul Barry of an alleged campaign of bully and harassment of him within the force.

More in this section

Police probe 29 allegations around mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland Police probe 29 allegations around mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland
Man jailed for high-speed garda chase in stolen car Man jailed for high-speed garda chase in stolen car
Lisa Smith called government a 'shower of b**tards' while talking 'anti-western stuff' Lisa Smith called government a 'shower of b**tards' while talking 'anti-western stuff'
Ukraine may not be able to join EU immediately, says Taoiseach

Ukraine may not be able to join EU immediately, says Taoiseach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more