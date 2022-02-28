Tribunal into alleged Garda 'systems failure' due to finish module in coming days

Jessica Magee

The tribunal investigating alleged ‘systems failure’ within the Garda surrounding the murder of a young mother in Dublin in 2006 is due to finish its current module in the coming days.

The court is enquiring into claims by whistleblower and former Sergeant William (Liam) Hughes concerning the internal handling of events related to the shooting dead of Baiba Saulite (28).

Barristers for the Garda have rejected all of Sgt Hughes’ allegations, including his complaint that he was deliberately targeted, bullied and intimidated by senior members of the force following the murder.

On Tuesday, the tribunal will hear evidence from the former assistant chief medical officer for the Garda, Dr Richard Quigley.

The tribunal was deferred on Monday due to the unavailability of witnesses.

Dr Quigley is the final witness to appear before this module, and once his evidence is completed by mid-week, the tribunal will break until April or May.

The next module of the tribunal will examine claims by former Garda Sergeant Paul Barry of an alleged campaign of bully and harassment of him within the force.