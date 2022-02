Ireland will not play against Russia at any level until further notice

James Cox

The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed that no Irish team will play against Russia at any level until further notice.

It follows similar announcements from the likes of the Scottish and English football associations, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The FAI has also offered its full and unequivocal support to Ukraine’s FA.

FAI President Gerry McAnaney and CEO Jonathan Hill have contacted their counterparts in the Ukraine with messages of support and solidarity and to inform them that the FAI will be as flexible and accommodating as possible with regards to the staging of the two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Ukraine due to be played in June.

Jonathan Hill said: “In light of the current situation, I can confirm that we will not consider any international fixture against any Russian side, no matter what the level, until further notice.”

In a further show of solidarity, the Aviva Stadium will be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag at 7pm tonight when landscapes all across the world will also turn blue and yellow.

President Gerry McAnaney added: “We have confirmed to our colleagues at the Ukraine Association of Football that the FAI stands firmly alongside them in light of this terrible situation. We will join with the IRFU and Aviva Insurance to turn the Aviva Stadium yellow and blue this evening and I am sure that fans at our League of Ireland games tonight will also show their support for the people of the Ukraine.”

Ireland are scheduled to host Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League at the Aviva Stadium on June 4th with the second game now due to be played at a neutral venue on June 14th.