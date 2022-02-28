Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 11:19

Three arrested after stolen property recovered in Artane

The vehicle the three men were travelling in failed to stop in the early hours of Sunday when instructed to do so by Gardaí.
Three arrested after stolen property recovered in Artane

Muireann Duffy

Three men have been arrested following the recovery of stolen property in Dublin.

At approximately 2.30am on Sunday, gardaí signalled for a vehicle travelling in the Artane area to stop. When the driver did not do so, officers pursued the vehicle down a nearby cul de sac.

Gardaí searched the car and the three male occupants under the Missuse of Drugs Act 1977.

During the course of the search of the vehicle, a number of items and car keys were found, which have since been confirmed as stolen property.

The items had been taken during a burglary which had occurred an hour previous in Ballyboughal, Co Dublin.

A stolen vehicle which was also taken during the burglary was located a short time later and contained more stolen property.

The three men, one aged in his 40s and two aged in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Garda stations in North Dublin where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The three have since been charged in relation to the stolen property.

One of the men in his 20s was released on bail and is due to appear in court on March 25th, while the other two other men are due to appear in court today.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

More in this section

Ireland to close off airspace to Russian planes Ireland to close off airspace to Russian planes
Irish public donates €750,000 to Red Cross Ukraine appeal in 24 hours Irish public donates €750,000 to Red Cross Ukraine appeal in 24 hours
Covid rules to change as mask-wearing becomes advisory Covid rules to change as mask-wearing becomes advisory
Police probe 29 allegations around mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland

Police probe 29 allegations around mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more