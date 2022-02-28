Major traffic delays after truck overturns on the N4

Traffic delays were reported in Dublin after a truck overturned on the N4 motorway on Monday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at the turn-off for Dodsboro in the outbound lane.

No injuries were reported, but the incident was causing very heavy delays through Lucan Village as traffic was diverted.

Three lanes westbound and two lanes eastbound were blocked. The road was closed as emergency services cleared the scene.

Gardaí said the road has since reopened and traffic is moving.

Gardaí and Emergency services with heavy lifting equipment are currently at the scene of an overturned truck on the N4 Westbound at the Dodsboro exit. Three lanes Westbound and two lanes Eastbound are blocked. Motorists should expect long delays in both directions. pic.twitter.com/YIS1394Ml0 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 28, 2022

Meanwhile, there was a minor collision on the inbound lane resulting in heavy delays as far back as the turn-off for Maynooth.