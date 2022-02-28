Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 12:11

Major traffic delays after truck overturns on the N4

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at the turn-off for Dodsboro in the outbound lane.
Traffic delays were reported in Dublin after a truck overturned on the N4 motorway on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported, but the incident was causing very heavy delays through Lucan Village as traffic was diverted.

Three lanes westbound and two lanes eastbound were blocked. The road was closed as emergency services cleared the scene.

Gardaí said the road has since reopened and traffic is moving.

Meanwhile, there was a minor collision on the inbound lane resulting in heavy delays as far back as the turn-off for Maynooth.

