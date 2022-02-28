Garda hospitalised after being 'saturated with an accelerant' in Cavan

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are investigating after an unarmed uniform garda was hospitalised following an alleged assaulted in the early hours of Monday in Co Cavan.

At around 2am, the garda, who had been on patrol in the Loughan, Blacklion, contacted colleagues seeking assistance.

The garda was disorientated and unable to explain the exact circumstances of the incident, a statement from Gardaí said.

The garda's location was identified through the Garda AVPLS system, with uniform officers attending the scene along with members of the Armed Support Unit.

The garda was found in a disorientated state, with his patrol vehicle also present at the scene. Gardaí said there was a "strong smell of an accelerant in the air", adding the Garda's uniform was "saturated with an accelerant" and he had signs of physical injuries.

The garda was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he continues to be assessed and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was sealed and a technical examination is due to take place today.

An incident room has since been established at Cavan Garda station, with Gardaí appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"This is a very serious and concerning attack on an unarmed member of An Garda Síochána going about their normal duties keeping people safe," Chief Superintendent from the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Alan McGovern said.

A motive for the attack has not yet been determined, with Chief Superintendent McGovern adding: "It is extremely concerning that a member of An Garda Síochána appears to have been targeted and doused in some form of accelerant.

"The exact intent of this attack is unknown at this time."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cavan Garda station on 049-436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

Road users who were travelling on the N16, passing Loughan House Prison, or the R206 and R207 at their junction with the N16, between 7pm on Sunday (February 27th) and 3am on Monday (February 28th) are also being asked to contact Gardaí.