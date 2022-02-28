Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 07:13

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The Kremlin’s turn to nuclear weapon threats is splashed across Monday’s newspapers.
By PA Reporter

Russia's move to put nuclear arms on “high alert” dominates Monday's front pages as the situation in Ukraine continues to escalate.

The Irish Times leads with the decision by Putin to put nuclear forcers on “high alert” as Ukraine continues to defend key cities.

IT front page

The Irish Examiner details the €450 million arms deal established for Ukraine in a move that has pushed the EU to provide military aid for the first time in its history.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Mail leads with the condemnation Russia has received for putting nuclear arsenal on “high alert”.

Irish Daily Mail

Elsewhere, the Irish Daily Star and the Irish Daily Mirror focus on the separation of families in Ukraine, as thousands of women and children flee the country.

And, the Belfast Telegraph leads with Putin's order for Russia's nuclear force to be on “high alert” as mass protests against the invasion of Ukraine have been held.

In the UK, the front pages are also dominated by the action of Russian president Vladimir Putin to put his nuclear arsenal on “high alert”.

The Guardian and The Independent carry Mr Putin’s nuclear threat and ensuing condemnation from Western leaders, with the latter reporting that the Russian leader is frustrated by the resistance his forces have encountered in Ukraine.

The Daily Telegraph also says the Kremlin has put its nuclear arsenal on standby to try and avoid the “humiliation of defeat” in Ukraine.

The Daily Mail carries the world’s outrage and fury over the threat.

“Vlad’s nukes (are) on standby”, Metro declares, despite plans for peace talks. While The Sun’s front says: “Mad Vlad goes nuclear”.

The Times has Putin saying that his threats are in response to “Nato aggression”.

The Financial Times similarly carries the escalation in tension caused by the Russian president after the UK, US and other nations imposed sanctions on the country’s central bank.

Elsewhere, i and the Daily Mirror focus on the humanitarian aspect to the crisis as 368,000 refugees are forced to flee. Both papers splash with photos of their plight – the latter showing the emotional separation between a little boy and his father who has to stay behind in Ukraine.

And the Daily Star calls Putin “madder than a box of frogs” and features a photo of Kermit the frog calling him a “muppet”.

