Sinn Féin remains most popular party in Ireland, according to new poll

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in Ireland, according to a new poll.

The Business Post/Red C poll also suggests that Fianna Fáil is enjoying a rise in support among voters.

According to the poll, support for Sinn Féin is at 33 per cent. Support for Fianna Fáil, led by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, has risen by two points to 17 per cent.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, whose Fianna Fáil party has enjoyed a small increase in support (Brian Lawless/PA)

However, the poll finds that support for Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael has dropped by a point to 20 per cent.

The Green Party has also dropped by a point to 5 per cent.

The new poll, published on Saturday night, indicates that support for the Social Democrats sits at 4 per cent, with Labour also on 4 per cent.

Solidarity/People Before Profit is also at 3 per cent, while Aontu is at 2 per cent.

Support for Independent TDs sits at 11 per cent.

The poll was based on 1,001 adults aged over 18, who were surveyed online between February 18th and February 23rd.