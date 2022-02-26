Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 18:56

Calls to expel Russian Ambassador to Ireland mount, protests continue

There have been growing calls for the Government to expel the Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov.
Calls to expel Russian Ambassador to Ireland mount, protests continue

Dominic McGrath, PA

Pressure is growing on the Government to expel the Russian ambassador, as protests continued in Dublin against the invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday afternoon, dozens of protesters once again gathered outside the Russian Embassy in south Dublin to call on Russia to end the attacks on Ukraine.

Labour TD Ivana Bacik and Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher were among the crowd.

It comes amid growing calls for the Russian Ambassador to be expelled from Ireland.

Members of the governing coalition parties joined in calls from Sinn Féin and other opposition parties to have Yury Filatov removed from the country.

By 6pm on Saturday, 35 Fianna Fail TDs and senators had signed a petition calling on Mr Filatov to be expelled.

Earlier, the chair of the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee and senior Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan, had also tweeted a call for the ambassador to be forced to leave Ireland.

A protest was also held in Dublin city centre on Saturday, as crowds gathered on O’Connell Street to oppose the Russian action in Ukraine.

More in this section

Dublin scrap metal recycling firm challenges refusal of retention permission Dublin scrap metal recycling firm challenges refusal of retention permission
Cork man found with mescaline powder from a cactus wins appeal Cork man found with mescaline powder from a cactus wins appeal
Photos: Waving Ukrainian flags, anti-war protesters rally in Ireland and beyond Photos: Waving Ukrainian flags, anti-war protesters rally in Ireland and beyond
Performances by Russian ballet company cancelled in Dublin

Performances by Russian ballet company cancelled in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more