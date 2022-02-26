Cork man appears in court changed in connection with murder of Conor Quinn

Olivia Kelleher

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Conor Quinn, who died following a stabbing incident in Mallow, Co Cork, in July 2018.

Tyler Jackson, of Ballydaheen West, Mallow, Co Cork, appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court on Saturday afternoon, charged with the fatal stabbing of the father of one at Bridge Street in the town on July 12th, 2018.

Evidence of the arrest charge and caution was given by Det Sgt Hugh Twomey. He told Judge Joanne Carroll he arrested Mr Jackson at Dublin Airport on Friday and brought him to Mallow Garda station for questioning.

He said Mr Jackson made no reply when he was formally charged with the murder of Conor Quinn.

Inspector Tony O'Sullivan told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed a trial by indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

Gardaí applied for a remand in custody in the case which was granted by Judge Carroll. Mr Jackson will appear before the District Court in Mallow again on March 1st via video link from prison.

Mr Jackson, who was wearing a white shirt and dark trousers, did not speak during the brief court hearing.

His solicitor, Tim Kenneally, said Mr Jackson had been in custody in the UK in relation to the matter since November 4th, 2021.

He requested that his client receive appropriate medical and psychological intervention in Cork Prison, stating that Mr Jackson had been receiving treatment while in the UK for issues relating to his mental health.

Judge Carroll agreed to direct that the defendant receive the relevant and appropriate medical care whilst in custody.

No bail application was made in the case as bail can be only be granted in the High Court.

Judge Carroll will rule on the issue of the granting of free legal aid next week once she is furnished with supporting statements in relation the means of the defendant.