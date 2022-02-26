Man (60s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for information after a man was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Cork on Friday.

The man, aged in his 60s, was the sole occupant of a van which struck a pillar on the N71 between Skibbereen and Clonakilty at Leap village outside a private residence shortly after 11am.

The man, who was seriously injured in the collision, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he later died.

Gardaí said no other vehicle or person were involved in the collision.

Road users who were travelling on the N71 between 11am-11.30am on Friday morning, particularly those with dash-cam footage, are now being asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023-882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.