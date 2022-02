By Dominic McGrath, PA

A man has been arrested after €100,000 worth of drugs was seized by gardaí in Dublin.

Dogs were used as gardaí seized €70,000 of suspected heroin and €30,000 of suspected cocaine during a search at a house on Friday evening.

The search, which took place at 8.45pm, led to the arrest of a man in his 30s on suspicion of drug-related offences.

Gardaí said drug paraphernalia and a small amount of ammunition were also seized.

A spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.”