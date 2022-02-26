Surge in Irish flu cases as Covid restrictions ease

Ireland is experiencing a surge in confirmed cases of the flu as restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 ease.

There was a three-fold increase in cases of flu last week with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirming 113 cases, up from 37 the week before.

The median age of last week's cases was 25 years old, while 17 per cent of cases were among hospital inpatients, with a median age of 65.

Donegal GP Ciarán Ó Fearraigh said the increase in cases is linked to Covid-19 restrictions easing.

“Probably due to a... normalisation of our society and social mixing, last year without a flu epidemic was a complete anomaly and we were expecting this year that we would see some flu,” he told Newstalk radio.

“Over the last couple of weeks now that’s increased quite a bit, so that’s likely to continue increasing and we’re probably going to see a bit of a flu outbreak and a peak over the next couple of weeks.”

Dr Ó’Fearraigh said it is particularly important for older people to get a flu vaccine.

“Flu has always been a significant illness and that’s why we have a national vaccination campaign. Part of the reason we were concerned about Covid was because it had such a high death rate but flu has a significant death rate, particularly in more elderly and vulnerable patients, and the vaccination significantly reduces the risks.”

Covid vaccine take-up drops

It comes as Ireland has dropped to seventh in the European Union for take-up of Covid-19 vaccine boosters.

65 per cent of Malta's total population has had an extra dose - the highest in the bloc - while Ireland's rate is 56 per cent, also lower than Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy and Portugal.

The HSE's lead for vaccinations, Damien McCallion, said Irish take-up has slowed in recent weeks.

“Ireland had very high numbers in European terms and we also had the onset of the new variant probably earlier than other European countries, so we are seeing those other countries now starting to catch up,” he told Newstalk.

“I think we were definitely impacted by the numbers of people who were positive through that Christmas into New Year period, we know there were very high numbers.

“We’re continuing to offer boosters through all our channels in terms of pharmacies, in terms of the vaccination centres and general practices.”