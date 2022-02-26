Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 08:39

DUP Stormont member Christopher Stalford to be laid to rest

British prime minister Boris Johnson was among those who paid tribute to the 39-year-old father of four who died suddenly last weekend
DUP Stormont member Christopher Stalford to be laid to rest

By Rebecca Black, PA

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford is to be laid to rest later following a funeral service at a Belfast church.

The 39-year-old father of four died suddenly last weekend.

His death caused shockwaves across politics, with British prime minister Boris Johnson among those who paid tribute to the Principal Deputy Speaker of the Stormont Assembly.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said his party was devastated by the loss of “our dear friend and much loved colleague”.

Christopher Stalford death
Christopher Stalford with his wife Laura and mother Karen (Liam McBurney/PA)

Describing him as a loving husband, father and son, Mr Donaldson said first and foremost their thoughts and prayers are with Mr Stalford’s wife Laura, their four children and wider family.

The funeral service is set to take place at Ravenhill Presbyterian Church in south Belfast on Saturday afternoon, following a private service in the family home.

In a statement, Mrs Stalford and the wider family thanked everyone for their kind messages, which they described as having been a comfort at an incredibly sad time.

More in this section

Cork man found with mescaline powder from a cactus wins appeal Cork man found with mescaline powder from a cactus wins appeal
Man jailed for purchasing cars later used in attack on house seized by CAB Man jailed for purchasing cars later used in attack on house seized by CAB
Stardust manager seeks to challenge possibility of 'unlawful killing' verdicts in new inquests Stardust manager seeks to challenge possibility of 'unlawful killing' verdicts in new inquests
Dublin scrap metal recycling firm challenges refusal of retention permission

Dublin scrap metal recycling firm challenges refusal of retention permission

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more