What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

War in Europe is the focus of front pages in Ireland this weekend as Russian forces advance towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The Irish Times writes of "war in Europe," saying: "Vladimir Putin has tolled the knell of an era of relative peace and stability for Europe. For all of us, the reverberations will linger in the air for many years to come."

The Irish Examiner reports the army of Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has been branded the "Hitler of the 21st century" by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, mounts an assault on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The Irish Daily Mail also leads with a "war in Europe" special, describing Kyiv as "the city of courage" as Ukrainians stall Russia's advance towards the capital.

The Echo in Cork meanwhile focuses on a new planning exemption allowing the conversion of former pubs into much-needed homes.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports on Ukrainians staging an emotional anti-war protest at Belfast City Hall.

Morning readers! Stay with @beltel for all your breaking news. Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning:https://t.co/ZFlfbJQwqj pic.twitter.com/td1jIo1Ce6 — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) February 26, 2022

Russia’s expanding invasion of Ukraine as it reaches the country’s seat of power also dominates the papers in Britain as the weekend begins.

The Ukrainian capital is “on the brink”, reports The Guardian, the Daily Mail declares Kyiv the “city of courage” and the Daily Mirror quotes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as saying “we are not afraid”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 26 February 2022: Kyiv on the brink pic.twitter.com/xQPDDaAG4o — The Guardian (@guardian) February 25, 2022

Kyiv, the city of courage: the front page of tomorrow's Daily Mail. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bCkTyVRfVH — James Franey (@jamesfraney) February 25, 2022

A photograph of Ukrainian soldiers defending Kyiv on a road leads the i weekend and the Daily Express, with the latter referring to the defence under the headline “fearless”.

Tomorrow's front page: Battle for Kyiv as Ukrainians vow to fight Putin invaders to the death#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yZkqun0dDw — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 25, 2022

The same photograph is used by The Daily Telegraph, which notes that as “Russian tanks rolled in, British weapons blew them up”.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'The battle for Kyiv'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/rACe3rYdc2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 25, 2022

The Sun calls Mr Putin a “tyrant” who “bombs kids” and The Independent reports guns have been handed out to civilians as part of a “strong resistance”.

Tomorrow's front page: Ukrainians show awesome bravery to defy evil Vladimir Putin's mighty Russian forces https://t.co/T2CFYcUuB3 pic.twitter.com/RvZFz4OsVs — The Sun (@TheSun) February 25, 2022

Civilians have also taken up arms with rifles and petrol bombs, according to The Times, while the FT Weekend cites Mr Zelensky as saying Russia have made him their number one target.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 26 February https://t.co/i7LESdksnJ pic.twitter.com/gswxVf6DY5 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 25, 2022

And the Daily Star says the Klitschko boxing brothers, who have vowed to defend their country, will “KO Mad Vlad”.