Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 16:21

Burglar leaves trail of blood from bar raid during lockdown

Fiona Ferguson

A burglar who cut himself breaking into a “high end” bar closed during lockdown has been jailed for two and a half years.

Defence counsel, Brian Storan BL, told the court that the window Kevin Maughan (48) broke to access the bar was ironically emblazoned with a “stay safe, stay home” sign.

Maughan, who has 240 previous convictions, was identified by DNA from the blood found throughout the bar area after he cut his hands breaking the window. A cash register and alcohol were stolen during the break-in.

Gardaí also observed a trail of blood leaving the scene towards St Stephen’s Green where he was later spotted carrying the cash register.

Maughan of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to burglary at Bar 37, Dawson Street, Dublin city centre, on April 28th, 2020.

Judge Melanie Greally noted Maughan had committed the “poorly executed” offence in a state of intoxication and caused considerable damage to the window and door of the premises.

The judge noted that his offending was largely related to his addiction and that while he achieved stability in custody, he was then released into homelessness and reoffended.

She noted he was again drug free, had cooperated well with his probation assessment and was highly motivated to make a change in his life.

Judge Greally imposed a three and a half year sentence and suspended the final year on strict conditions including that he complete any recommended drug and alcohol intervention and co-operate with any community mental health treatment plan.

During the sentence hearing, Garda Paul Cummins told Aileen Collard BL, prosecuting, that while on mobile patrol during the first Covid lockdown he had observed Maughan bleeding heavily walking at Stephen's Green and that on noticing gardai he had attempted to discard a cash till.

