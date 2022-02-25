Man due to appear in court over fatal shooting in Tallaght

A man is due to appear in court after he was charged in relation to the fatal shooting of Keith Conlon in Tallaght, Co Dublin, on Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 1pm at Hazel Grove, a rural part of Tallaght near the Mount Seskin area.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in Tallaght on Tuesday where Keith Conlon (36) appeared to have sustained gun shot wounds.

Mr Conlon was taken to Tallaght University Hospital and had been on life support following the incident, On Thursday, Gardaí confirmed Mr Conlon was later pronounced dead.

A legally held firearm was recovered after the shooting and the scene was sealed off and examined by experts on Tuesday.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

He has been in custody since his arrest and is now due to appear before Tallaght District Court on Friday morning.