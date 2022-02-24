Man who was shot in Co Dublin on Tuesday has died as investigation continues

The man who was seriously injured after he was shot in Co Dublin on Tuesday has died.

As reported in The Irish Times, Gardaí have confirmed that Keith Conlon (36) had been on life support at Tallaght University Hospital following the incident where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident happened at about 1pm on Tuesday at Hazel Grove, a rural part of Tallaght near the Mount Seskin area.

Investigators believe Mr Conlon was with a group of men and their dogs on privately owned land in the area when he was shot.

It is understood that Mr Conlon and those he was with came across another man who had a handgun. It is further understood that a number of shots were fired, and a dog was wounded during the incident.

A legally held firearm was recovered after the shooting and the scene was sealed off and examined by experts on Tuesday.

Mr Conlon was with a group of men and their dogs pn privately owned land in the area when he was shot. Photo: Garda Press Office

One line of inquiry being considered by detectives is that a dispute broke out over the victim and those he was with being on privately owned land.

A man, aged in his early 50s, who is suspected of firing the gun, was arrested at the scene and remains in Garda custody. He is detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

It is understood that gardaí are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.

However, investigations are ongoing.

More to follow...