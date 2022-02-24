Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 18:45

Department of Foreign Affairs supporting Irish couples expecting surrogate babies in Ukraine

The Department of Foreign Affairs is working to support Irish couples who are expecting surrogate babies in Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of the country. 
Department of Foreign Affairs supporting Irish couples expecting surrogate babies in Ukraine

James Cox

The Department of Foreign Affairs is working to support Irish couples who are expecting surrogate babies in Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of the country.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said there are two couples currently in Ukraine, while others are awaiting the birth of their babies soon.

In a statement, Irish Families Through Surrogacy (IFTS) told BreakingNews.ie: "We are gravely concerned at the news today that Russia has launched military operations against Ukraine. Our hearts are with the Ukrainian people, particularly our surrogate mothers and their families and all of the professionals who have helped us on our surrogacy journeys.

"Our surrogates are part of our extended family, Ukraine is where many of our much loved children were born. Our connection and solidarity with Ukraine is unwavering at this most distressing time.

"We will continue to act as a support for families who are due their babies shortly in Ukraine and are aware that the Department of Foreign Affairs are working closely with the couples involved.

"There will be a candlelight vigil outside the Ukrainian Embassy on Saturday 26th of February at 5pm. We urge the Irish people to attend and show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

"We will not be making any further comment at this time with regard to the Irish couples due babies in Ukraine in the coming days and weeks in order to ensure their safety, security and privacy."

 

More in this section

Pandemic not fully behind us but signs of recovery – Donohoe Pandemic not fully behind us but signs of recovery – Donohoe
Gardaí identified 25 victims of sex trafficking in Ireland last year Gardaí identified 25 victims of sex trafficking in Ireland last year
Two due in court over seizure of firearms and drugs worth €48,000 in Co Wiclow Two due in court over seizure of firearms and drugs worth €48,000 in Co Wiclow
Judge says Dublin city centre is increasingly dangerous

Judge says Dublin city centre is increasingly dangerous

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more