Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 13:18

Beware of potential cyberattacks from Russia, says security expert

The risks were 'multifaceted' and everyone should be careful
Vivienne Clarke

A cybersecurity expert is warning individuals, businesses and the Government to be cautious about internet use in the coming days amid an increase in cyberattacks from Russia.

Ronan Murphy of Smart Tech told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that the public should be “uber” smart about internet use.

Everyone should regard the internet as a “hostile” place and should be careful about opening emails from unknown addresses, links and attachments, he said.

There had been a huge increase in cyberattacks by Russia in recent days, he said, involving attempts to collapse the banking system in Ukraine which was problematic at a time when the public were trying to take out money before fleeing from the conflict.

Mr Murphy said that the risks were “multifaceted” and everyone should be careful.

