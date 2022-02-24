Two due in court over seizure of firearms and drugs worth €48,000 in Co Wiclow

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 13:47

It comes as part of an ongoing investigation targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised criminal group.
Two people are due in court following the seizure of a Sten machine gun, three semi-automatic pistols and drugs worth an estimated €48,000 in Co Wicklow on Wednesday.

The arrests were made after a premises was searched in the Co Wicklow area where drugs including MDMA, Ketamine and LSD with an estimated street value of €48,000 were recovered and seized.

A follow-up search of a vehicle resulted in the recovery of four firearms - a Sten machine gun and three semi-automatic pistols. Two of the pistols were found to be loaded.

A man, aged 26, was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. He was charged and is due to appear before Bray District Court on Thursday afternoon.

A woman, aged 25, was also arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. She was charged and later released to appear before the courts at a later date.

Meanwhile, a second man, aged 30, and a woman, aged 25, who were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 have been released from custody. Gardaí have said a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

