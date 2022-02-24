More than half of child car seats found to be fitted incorrectly, warns Road Safety Authority

More than half of child car seats are incorrectly fitted, according to figures from the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Some 56 per cent of child car seats inspected by the RSA were found to be incorrectly fitted and needed some type of adjustment to make them a safe fit.

The RSA has warned that car seats which are not correctly fitted can lead to a serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision.

The warning comes as the RSA has launched a new voluntary code of practice for child car seat retailers.

The aim of the code of practice is to ensure that consumers can be confident that they are getting the best advice and guidance on the most suitable car seat for their child and car.

So far, 15 child car seat retailers have committed to the new code of practice, covering 40 stores nationwide.

Manufacturers who are signed up to the code of practice are committed to offering training and education to their retailers about their products.

Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority, said: “The point of sale, where child car seats are bought and sold, is critical to driving down misuse rates of child car seats.

“I would like to thank all the retailers who already go above and beyond when providing customer care and after sales support.

“I would appeal to retailers who haven’t signed up to the new code of practice to please do so. A measure like this is a win/win for everyone.

“Parents get the reassurance that what they are buying will keep their child safe and for the retailer it’s a unique selling point for your business.

“Most importantly of all it's going to save lives and prevent injuries on our journey to vision zero where we eliminate all deaths and injuries by 2050.”

To find out what retailers are signed up to the code of practice, visit RSA.ie