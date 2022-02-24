Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 12:59

More than half of child car seats found to be fitted incorrectly, warns Road Safety Authority

Some 56 per cent of child car seats inspected by the RSA were found to be incorrectly fitted and needed some type of adjustment to make them a safe fit.
More than half of child car seats found to be fitted incorrectly, warns Road Safety Authority

More than half of child car seats are incorrectly fitted, according to figures from the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Some 56 per cent of child car seats inspected by the RSA were found to be incorrectly fitted and needed some type of adjustment to make them a safe fit.

The RSA has warned that car seats which are not correctly fitted can lead to a serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision.

The warning comes as the RSA has launched a new voluntary code of practice for child car seat retailers.

The aim of the code of practice is to ensure that consumers can be confident that they are getting the best advice and guidance on the most suitable car seat for their child and car.

So far, 15 child car seat retailers have committed to the new code of practice, covering 40 stores nationwide.

Manufacturers who are signed up to the code of practice are committed to offering training and education to their retailers about their products.

Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority, said: “The point of sale, where child car seats are bought and sold, is critical to driving down misuse rates of child car seats.

“I would like to thank all the retailers who already go above and beyond when providing customer care and after sales support.

“I would appeal to retailers who haven’t signed up to the new code of practice to please do so. A measure like this is a win/win for everyone.

“Parents get the reassurance that what they are buying will keep their child safe and for the retailer it’s a unique selling point for your business.

“Most importantly of all it's going to save lives and prevent injuries on our journey to vision zero where we eliminate all deaths and injuries by 2050.”

To find out what retailers are signed up to the code of practice, visit RSA.ie

More in this section

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Four arrested after machine gun, pistols, and drugs worth €48k seized in Co Wicklow Four arrested after machine gun, pistols, and drugs worth €48k seized in Co Wicklow
Lock of Michael Collins’ hair and evocative account of his death go under hammer Lock of Michael Collins’ hair and evocative account of his death go under hammer
Taoiseach says EU will impose sanctions ‘to hit Putin and his henchmen where it hurts’

Taoiseach says EU will impose sanctions ‘to hit Putin and his henchmen where it hurts’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more