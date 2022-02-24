Met Éireann snow and ice warning in force for Ireland, with roads ‘hazardous’

A Met Éireann snow and ice warning is in force for Ireland this morning, with drivers warned of hazardous conditions on roads.

The status-yellow weather warning will remain in force until 12pm on Thursday, with “blustery squally showers” of hail, sleet and snow expected during the warning, along with potential thunder and lightning.

Icy stretches on untreated surfaces will lead to hazardous driving conditions this morning, Met Éireann said, while there could also be reduced visibility.

It will be a windy day, the forecaster added, with a status-yellow wind warning for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo also running from 8am to 6pm.

The forecaster said Thursday's “brief cold snap” is due to a cold front which moved across the island on Wednesday afternoon.

Very cold this morning🥶 with icy stretches possible on untreated surfaces❄️🚗



Sunny spells & scattered showers of sleet, snow & hail & the potential for isolated thunderstorms🌨️⛈️



Windy with fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds🍃



Highs🌡️ of 4 to 7 degrees. pic.twitter.com/0srWiTyWcN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 24, 2022

Met Éireann meteorologist Emer Flood said Thursday will remain “very cold and windy across the country... with continued snow showers.

“This polar maritime airmass is quite unstable so we could see some hail and lightning at times throughout Thursday too,” she added.

Temperatures on Thursday will be limited to around three to seven degrees, with the brisk northwesterly winds “making it feel much colder.”

Through the afternoon and evening, snow showers will become mainly confined to high ground.

Ms Flood said temperatures “will recover” on Friday and into the weekend, with highs of around eight to 10 degrees.

“Although there is some rain in the forecast over the weekend, much of this will fall overnight so there’ll be decent spell of dry and bright weather around over the weekend too,” she said.