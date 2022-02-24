Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 07:52

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

A state of emergency in Ukraine, homecare charges and a shooting on Dublin farmland are all on the front pages this morning
A state of emergency in Ukraine, homecare charges and a shooting on Dublin farmland are all on the front pages this morning.

The Irish Times leads with the crisis in Ukraine, reporting the country has declared a state of emergency with the European Union calling a crisis summit for today.

The Irish Examiner reports pensioners could be asked to pay €5 an hour towards homecare under a new home support scheme, the ESRI has said in a Department of Health-commissioned review of funding options.

The Echo reports a Cork paramedic has raised fears about the impact of staff shortages on the ambulance service in Cork city and county, with members of the Defence Forces called in to assist the service in recent weeks.

The Irish Sun reports on the shooting of a man on farmland in Co Dublin, with the victim in critical condition in hospital while the suspect for the shooting was questioned by detectives.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports that DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson was in discussions to quit the party after he failed to get leadership last year.

In Britain, front pages are dominated by the threat of war in Ukraine, with the papers going to press before Russia launched a "full-scale invasion" on the country at around 5am local time.

The Guardian and Financial Times report Ukraine’s government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as the US warned Vladimir Putin is “ready to invade”.

The Daily Express, Metro and Daily Star all carry comments from British defence secretary Ben Wallace, who said the Russian leader has “gone full tonto”.

The Daily Mirror leads with a warning from Ukraine that Russian forces will enter “hell” if an invasion goes ahead.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says British chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to publicly commit to lowering taxes in order to unleash “economic freedom and prosperity” for Britons.

An overhaul of education fees constitutes a “lifelong education tax” for students, according to the i.

The Daily Mail leads with Britain’s spies being urged to consider their “white privilege”.

And The Sun reports 150,000 worth of gems and silverware were stolen from the set of The Crown.

