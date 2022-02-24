Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 08:24

Irish in Ukraine urged to seek shelter as Taoiseach condemns Russian attack

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Russia 'will pay a high price for this outrageous act of aggression'
The Taoiseach has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Irish citizens remaining in the country were urged to seek shelter.

In a statement on Thursday morning, after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast during the early hours, Micheál Martin said Russia “will pay a high price for this outrageous act of aggression.”

“I utterly condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Russia’s indefensible attack on the sovereign people of Ukraine. Our first thoughts are with them,” he said.

“We will work with our EU partners and at the UN to hold President Putin and his regime accountable. Russia will pay a high price for this outrageous act of aggression. We stand with Ukraine.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs has urged all remaining Irish citizens in Ukraine to seek shelter in a secure place.

It advised citizens not to move around the country in the coming hours and to follow the advice of local authorities.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney branded the Russian military assault on Ukraine as a “murderous act of aggression”.

He said that Ireland’s diplomatic team in Kyiv had moved to a safe place.

In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, the Minister said: “Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. God help them.

“Rocket attacks & explosions across the country. Make no mistake: this is a shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state. EU and world needs to respond strongly.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with the innocent people of Ukraine, as families wake up to shocking Russian attacks.

“Russian leaders are lying to their own people to justify this illegal aggression. We utterly condemn Russia for this act of unjustifiable war in the heart of Europe.”

He added: “Our diplomatic team in Kyiv has moved to a safe place and we stay in close contact with them. We are working with EU colleagues to ensure their safety.

“At the emergency UN Security Council meeting Ireland condemned the decision of Russia to launch a military operation and called on UNSC members to ‘assume their responsibility and to speak out in the strongest possible terms about this act of aggression’.”

