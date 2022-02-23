Four arrested after machine gun, pistols, and drugs worth €48k seized in Co Wicklow

Four people have been arrested after a Sten machine gun, three semi-automatic pistols and drugs worth an estimated €48,000 were seized.

It follows an ongoing investigation targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised criminal group in Co Wicklow.

The operation involved the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit.

During the investigation, a premises was searched in the Co Wicklow area when drugs including MDMA, Ketamine and LSD with an estimated street value of €48,000 were recovered and seized by Revenue officers.

A follow-up search of a vehicle resulted in the recovery of four firearms - a Sten machine gun and three semi-automatic pistols. Two of the pistols were found to be loaded.

A silencer and a significant amount of ammunition were also discovered and subsequently seized by An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí arrested four people in connection with the seizures. A man, aged 26, and a woman, aged 23, were arrested and are currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Another man, aged 30, and a woman, aged 25, were also arrested and are being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.