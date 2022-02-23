Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 20:21

Four arrested after machine gun, pistols, and drugs worth €48k seized in Co Wicklow

The seizures follow an ongoing investigation targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised criminal group in Co Wicklow.
Four arrested after machine gun, pistols, and drugs worth €48k seized in Co Wicklow

Four people have been arrested after a Sten machine gun, three semi-automatic pistols and drugs worth an estimated €48,000 were seized.

It follows an ongoing investigation targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised criminal group in Co Wicklow.

The operation involved the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit.

During the investigation, a premises was searched in the Co Wicklow area when drugs including MDMA, Ketamine and LSD with an estimated street value of €48,000 were recovered and seized by Revenue officers.

A follow-up search of a vehicle resulted in the recovery of four firearms - a Sten machine gun and three semi-automatic pistols. Two of the pistols were found to be loaded.

A silencer and a significant amount of ammunition were also discovered and subsequently seized by An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí arrested four people in connection with the seizures. A man, aged 26, and a woman, aged 23, were arrested and are currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Another man, aged 30, and a woman, aged 25, were also arrested and are being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Facebook whistle-blower calls for review of Irish Data Protection Commission Facebook whistle-blower calls for review of Irish Data Protection Commission
Coveney condemns UK government’s plans for proposed amnesty for Troubles offences Coveney condemns UK government’s plans for proposed amnesty for Troubles offences
Russian ambassador summoned to emergency meeting, Coveney confirms Russian ambassador summoned to emergency meeting, Coveney confirms
Abuse victim's case against Christian Brothers can continue, judge rules

Abuse victim's case against Christian Brothers can continue, judge rules

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more