Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 18:13

Snow and ice warning issued for the entire country

The warning, which will come into effect from 10pm on Wednesday night, will be in place until 12pm on Thursday.
Following the recent string of storms which battered the country, Met Éireann has issued a yellow snow and ice warning for the whole of Ireland.

The warning, which will come into effect from 10pm on Wednesday night, will be in place until 12pm on Thursday.

According to Met Éireann, "blustery squally showers of hail, sleet and snow with icy stretches on untreated surfaces will lead to hazardous driving conditions on Wednesday night and Thursday morning".

Some thunder and lightening is also expected.

The cold weather conditions will stay throughout the day on Thursday, with snow and ice expected to create "treacherous conditions" in parts of the country.

Thursday afternoon will see further rain and mostly sleet or hail showers with more snow on the hills. There will also be strong to gale force and gusty west to northwest winds, with the risk of stormy conditions near the north and northwest coast.

Highest temperatures are set to be just three to seven degrees.

However, the weather looks like it will pick up for Friday with mostly dry conditions and good sunny spells for a time before cloud is expected to build across much of the western half of the country in the afternoon as winds freshen on western coasts. Highest temperatures will range 8 to 10 degrees.

Saturday will see cloudy and breezy conditions with patchy drizzle across southern and western counties.

