Facebook whistle-blower calls for review of Irish Data Protection Commission

Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen is currently before an Oireachtas committee where she is calling for an independent review of the State's Data Protection Commission.

Ms Haugen, who left her job with Facebook last year, claims the company is guilty of putting profits ahead of public safety.

Speaking ahead of her appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday, Ms Haugen said big tech companies in Ireland have "got away with it" when it comes to being regulated.

According to the former Facebook employee, Ireland's Data Protection Commission needs proper resources.

"We have to adequately fund our regulator," Ms Haugen told Newstalk.

"I worry that placing that entire burden on Ireland isn't fair because it's going to be substantial, and as we have seen from the current data protection authority in Ireland, there is a huge backlog because it's hard to get enough resources to do these things adequately.

"Algorithmic specialists are very rare, they're very expensive and the idea that Ireland should have to pay for that alone seems like not the most fair thing.

"I think there is a real opportunity also for collaboration, while Ireland is the home for many big tech companies, there are lots and lots of start-ups that are found throughout Europe.

"I think by working together, you can get a much more robust and a much more effective regulator."

