Man charged with threat to kill UK MP 'anxious' for case to proceed

Olivia Kelleher

A man charged with an alleged threat to police in the UK that he would kill a female Labour MP is “anxious” for the case to proceed, a court has heard.

Daniel Weavers, with an address in Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork, previously appeared before Cork District Court on a single count contrary to Section 13(1a) and Section 13(2) of the Post Office Act 1951, as amended by Section 4 of the Communications Regulations Amendment Act 2007.

The 41-year-old British national was charged with sending a message by phone, which was menacing, from his home address in Douglas on October 18th, 2021.

On Wednesday, his solicitor, Eddie Burke told Cork District Court that his client is “anxious to move things along”.

Judge Olann Kelleher heard that directions are still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), with the case file given to the DPP's office on January 17th.

Bail

The judge remanded Mr Weavers on continuing bail until his next court appearance on April 6th, at which points directions from the DPP are expected.

At a previous hearing, Detectvive Garda Eoghain O'Callaghan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, stating Mr Weavers made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution.

Gardaí made no objection to bail, but a number of stringent conditions were sought. Mr Weavers was ordered to surrender his passport, abstain from all intoxicants and make no unwarranted communication to police authorities in Britain.

Mr Weavers was also instructed to sign on twice weekly at Togher Garda station and to inform Gardaí of any change of address. He must also be contactable 24/7 on his mobile and must not apply for new travel documents.

Mr Weavers, who is an engineer by profession, was arrested last November by Special Detective Branch officers, with the support of the Armed Support Unit.

It is understood the arrest followed information received by Gardaí from police in the UK.

Mr Weavers was taken to the Bridewell Garda station in Cork city following his arrest, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.