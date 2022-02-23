Michael Tormey murder accused released on bail

Tom Tuite

A man charged with the murder of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot, Dublin, has been released on bail.

Mr Tormey (49) was found on his driveway at Thomond Road at about 4.30am on January 9th after returning from a family function.

The married father of three, who worked as a salesman and a doorman, suffered gunshot wounds to his back and chest. His wife Amy and a young child were in the house when the fatal gun attack occurred.

Christopher Devine (40) of Convent Lawns, Ballyfermot, was charged with Mr Tormey's murder was remanded in custody following a District Court appearance on January 19th. However, last week, the High Court granted bail.

Mr Devine faced his latest hearing on Wednesday, when he appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Cloverhill District Court.

Judge Power noted the court had approved an independent surety on Tuesday, with defence solicitor Darren Gray confirming Mr Devine has taken up bail and was in court.

Detective Sergeant Ronan O’Reilly told Judge Power that he was still awaiting formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He said the accused has been released, and asked for a six-week adjournment.

Judge Power ordered Mr Devine to appear before the District Court again on April 6th.

The High Court bail terms were not read out during Tuesday's proceedings.

Mr Devine was granted legal aid when charged last month and an order was also made for medical care, including psychiatric attention, when he first went into custody on remand.

At his first hearing on January 19th, Detective Sergeant O'Reilly told the court Mr Devine "made no reply to the charge".