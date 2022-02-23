Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 13:38

Ukraine crisis: Irishman wants temporary visas to bring family to Ireland

An Irishman living in Kyiv has called on the Government to issue temporary visas, so he can bring his Ukrainian wife and family to Ireland.
Ukraine crisis: Irishman wants temporary visas to bring family to Ireland

Vivienne Clarke

An Irishman living in Kyiv has called on the Government to issue temporary visas, so he can bring his Ukrainian wife and family to Ireland.

Brendan Murphy told RTÉ radio’s News at One that Ireland was the only European country that requires a visa. There was a backlog of a year for such visas which were issued in Moscow and required detailed documents some of which took a long time to source, he added.

Mr Murphy wants to bring his wife, her mother, her daughter and granddaughter to Ireland temporarily until the current situation in Ukraine was resolved. He had not received an official response from the Department of Justice other than “a general email” advising Irish citizens to leave Ukraine.

“It was a general email to leave the country, those circumstances would mean that either I abandon my family or I take them to Warsaw or the Czech Republic and become a displaced person.”

If he and his family were to take the option of going to a third country it would require him to pay for accommodation for an undetermined length of time.

It was not an option to leave his family behind, he said.

There was no reason why there should be delays in issuing visas in the circumstances. Ireland could easily align itself with other European countries “and get rid of this nightmare.”

In the meantime people in Kyiv were concerned, but there was no panic buying, he said.

More in this section

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages
Snow and ice warning issued for parts of country Snow and ice warning issued for parts of country
Ex-Celtic star McCourt protests innocence in court appearance on sex charge Ex-Celtic star McCourt protests innocence in court appearance on sex charge
Government has key role in preventing anti-social behaviour, committee told

Government has key role in preventing anti-social behaviour, committee told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more