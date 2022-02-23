Gardaí appeal for witnesses following death of man (80s) struck by van in Dublin

James Cox

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a fatal road traffic collision involving a van and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 6.50am on Wednesday, January 19th.

The collision occurred on the North Circular Road between Phibsborough Road and Berkeley Road in Dublin 7.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he passed away on Friday, February 11th. The driver of the van was uninjured.

Gardaí at Mountjoy are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling along the North Circular Road between Phibsborough Road and Berkeley Road between 6.40am and 7.15am on Wednesday, January 19th, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01-666 8601, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.