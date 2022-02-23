Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 08:50

Snow and ice warning issued for parts of country

A Status Yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for the northwest tonight, as temperatures drop again.
James Cox

Blustery showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected to hit Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim from 10pm.

Motorists are being warned of hazardous driving conditions in these areas overnight and in the morning, with the warning in place until 10am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, nsettled weather has been forecast for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are set to drop again across Ireland from tonight until Thursday.

Tonight, there will be sleet and snow in some places, leading to poor driving conditions.

There's a chance of isolated thunderstorms as well as hail, with the lowest temperatures of -2 to plus 1 degrees.

A cold and windy day is expected for Thursday, with snow showers and icy stretches continuing through the night.

“Some of the showers will be wintry with fall of sleet and snow on higher ground in the northwest,” Met Éireann said.

