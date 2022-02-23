Man in critical condition following shooting on Dublin farmland

James Cox

A man in his 50s remains in garda custody this morning in connection with a shooting on farmland outside Tallaght in Dublin yesterday.

The victim, a man in his 30s, is fighting for his life after the attack which happened while he was walking is dog in the Hazel Grove area at lunchtime.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

As reported in The Irish Times, while the investigation into the incident is at an early stage, gardaí believe the injured man may have been on privately owned farm lands with his dog when a dispute broke out.

The dog, believed to be owned by the injured man, was also shot during the incident, which is not believed to be related to gangland or organised crime.

Gardaí are trying to establish if the man who fired the shot had challenged the other man about why he was in the area.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information who may have been in the area to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.