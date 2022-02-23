Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 07:29

Funeral of county council worker who died during Storm Eunice takes place today

Billy Kinsella died after being hit by a fallen tree close to his home in the north Wexford.
Funeral of county council worker who died during Storm Eunice takes place today

James Cox

The funeral of a county council worker who was killed during Storm Eunice takes place today.

Billy Kinsella died after being hit by a fallen tree close to his home in the north Wexford.

Mr Kinsella was clearing debris from the road with a colleague last Friday when he was struck by a tree during strong winds.

It happened in the Ballythomas area, close to the Wicklow border.

Wexford County Council and local politicians were among those who paid tribute to the 59-year-old, who survived by his wife, son and five siblings.

Mr Kinsella's funeral mass will take place at The Church of Our Lady of the Nativity, Ballyfad at 3pm this afternoon.

His burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

More in this section

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages
Supreme Court to hear resident's appeal against Hell Fire Club visitor centre Supreme Court to hear resident's appeal against Hell Fire Club visitor centre
Jury acquits former Garda of raping his wife at their family home Jury acquits former Garda of raping his wife at their family home
Government has key role in preventing anti-social behaviour, committee told

Government has key role in preventing anti-social behaviour, committee told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more