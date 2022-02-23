Funeral of county council worker who died during Storm Eunice takes place today

James Cox

The funeral of a county council worker who was killed during Storm Eunice takes place today.

Billy Kinsella died after being hit by a fallen tree close to his home in the north Wexford.

Mr Kinsella was clearing debris from the road with a colleague last Friday when he was struck by a tree during strong winds.

It happened in the Ballythomas area, close to the Wicklow border.

Wexford County Council and local politicians were among those who paid tribute to the 59-year-old, who survived by his wife, son and five siblings.

Mr Kinsella's funeral mass will take place at The Church of Our Lady of the Nativity, Ballyfad at 3pm this afternoon.

His burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.