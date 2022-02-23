What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's front pages are dominated by the Ukraine crisis.

The Irish Times reports that Russia is moving closer to all-out war after president Vladimir Putin sent soldiers into eastern Ukraine, while a story on a shooting in Dublin on Tuesday also makes the front page.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on possible fuel price hikes due to the Ukraine crisis.

The Irish Independent leads with Ukraine and the shooting in Dublin, which has left a man in critical condition.

The Echo leads with the business reaction to the lifting of the mask mandate from February 28th.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with US president Joe Biden claiming president Putin is "ready for bloodshed".

The Irish Sun's lead story is on the Dublin shooting, as is the main story in the Irish Daily Star.

The Irish Daily Mirror also leads with a story on the shooting.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a police arresting an armed man in a shopping centre in Lisburn.

The Irish News leads with a story into an investigation of sexual abuse at a Derry college.

In Britain, the Ukraine crisis also dominates the front pages.

The Daily Telegraph leads with comments from Joe Biden.

The Guardian reports of growing war threats.

Sanctions on Russia from the West are the subject of the lead story in The Times.

The Independent leads with calls for British prime minister Boris Johnson to impose harsher sanctions on Russia.

"Putin takes Europe to the brink of war," the i reports.

Metro and the Daily Star lead with UK sanctions on Russia.

The Financial Times also leads with the Ukraine crisis.