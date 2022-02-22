Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 18:39

Lisa Smith trial further adjourned to Friday

The trial was adjourned for a week last Tuesday due to a medical difficulty.
Eoin Reynolds

The trial of Lisa Smith, who denies membership of the terrorist organisation Islamic State, will resume on Friday, February 25th as the Special Criminal Court was unable to take up the trial on Tuesday.

The trial was adjourned last Tuesday for one week due to a medical difficulty that prevented the three judges overseeing the non-jury trial from attending.

The trial was expected to go ahead on Tuesday morning but Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, said the court is still not in a position to sit.

He adjourned the case until next Friday.

Ms Smith was not in court on Tuesday as she had been told in advance that the trial would be adjourned and that she did not need to attend.

Ms Smith (39) from Dundalk, Co Louth, has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28th, 2015 and December 1st, 2019.

She has also pleaded not guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6th, 2015.

