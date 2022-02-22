Man in critical condition after shooting incident in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

Updated: 4.15pm

A man is understood to have been shot in the head following a dispute in west Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

According to The Irish Times, the incident took place at approximately 1pm on farmland at Mount Seskin, near Tallaght.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene off the Blessington Road, which has since been sealed off to facilitate a technical examination.

The injured man is said to be in critical condition having sustained a life-threatening injury.

While investigations into the matter are ongoing, Gardaí reportedly believe the injured man may have been walking a dog on private farm land when the dispute broke out with another man.

The dog, thought to be owned by the injured man, was also shot during the incident.

A statement from Gardaí confirmed officers were are the scene but added no further information was available at this time.

More to follow...