Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 14:58

Man in critical condition after shooting incident in Dublin

The incident took place at Mount Seskin near Tallaght at around 1pm on Tuesday.
Man in critical condition after shooting incident in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

Updated: 4.15pm

A man is understood to have been shot in the head following a dispute in west Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

According to The Irish Times, the incident took place at approximately 1pm on farmland at Mount Seskin, near Tallaght.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene off the Blessington Road, which has since been sealed off to facilitate a technical examination.

The injured man is said to be in critical condition having sustained a life-threatening injury.

While investigations into the matter are ongoing, Gardaí reportedly believe the injured man may have been walking a dog on private farm land when the dispute broke out with another man.

The dog, thought to be owned by the injured man, was also shot during the incident.

A statement from Gardaí confirmed officers were are the scene but added no further information was available at this time.

More to follow...

More in this section

Ministers to sign off on move to make mask-wearing voluntary Ministers to sign off on move to make mask-wearing voluntary
Drugs and vehicles seized during cross-Border operations tackling rural crime Drugs and vehicles seized during cross-Border operations tackling rural crime
Mayo boy whose hearing loss allegedly not detected by hospital settles case for €175,000 Mayo boy whose hearing loss allegedly not detected by hospital settles case for €175,000
Government is ‘listening to ordinary people’ amid cost of living pressures

Government is ‘listening to ordinary people’ amid cost of living pressures

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more